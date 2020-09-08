Limited time offer: GC smokers can get up to three months of free nicotine gum

Press release:

Today it was announced that Genesee County smokers are encouraged to contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline) to receive up to three months of free nicotine gum while supplies last.

The Quitline asks everyone, including tobacco and vape-product users, to tell family and friends -- spread the word -- about this time-limited offer, made possible thanks to a generous donation from Ro, a U.S. telehealth company headquartered in Manhattan.

Nicotine gum is one of seven FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products to treat nicotine dependence and increases the chance for success in quitting. Those odds further increase when combined with coaching support from a trained tobacco treatment specialist, such as one of the Quitline’s Quit Coaches.

“We strongly encourage anyone who’s interested in the nicotine gum to spread the word to family and friends,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director, Genesee County Health Department.

“Nicotine gum is an effective and proven medication to treat addiction and supplement the quit-process. It eliminates short-term cravings of cigarettes and can double the odds of successfully quitting when combined with a nicotine patch.”

Each piece of nicotine gum typically lasts 20 to 30 minutes. Unlike traditional chewing gum, nicotine gum works when chewed only a few times and then parked along the inside of the mouth by the cheek.

Interested smokers can receive the nicotine gum by contacting one of the Quitline’s Quit Coaches at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487), who are available seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. Nearly all Quitline participants are eligible to receive nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), coaching and self-help materials.

The Quitline’s Quit Coaches work with all types of traditional tobacco and vape-product users by developing personalized quit-plans to navigate the behavioral and psychological aspects of nicotine dependence.

Healthcare professionals can also connect to the Quitline’s Patient Referral Program as a supplement to visits and follow-ups with their nicotine-dependent patients. Additional resources are available at nysmokefree.com, the Quitline’s website.

About the New York State Smokers’ Quitline

The New York State Smokers’ Quitline is a service of the New York State Department of Health and based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo. It is one of the first and busiest state quitlines in the nation and has responded to nearly 3 million calls since it began operating in 2000.

The Quitline encourages nicotine users to talk with their healthcare professionals and access available Medicaid or health insurance benefits for stop-smoking medications.

All New York State residents can call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) for coaching and resources, free of charge, seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. Visit www.nysmokefree.com for more information.

Up to three months of free nicotine gum is available for New Yorkers seeking help to quit smoking or vaping; most will qualify.



Offer good while supplies last; New Yorkers are encouraged to tell family and friends.



New Yorkers can apply for the nicotine gum by calling 1-866-NY-QUITS -- (1-866-697-8487) -- or visiting nysmokefree.com.

About Tobacco-FREE GOW

The New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Tobacco Control funds Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties (GOW) to increase support for New York State’s tobacco-free norm through youth action and community engagement.

Efforts are evidence-based, policy-driven, and cost-effective approaches that decrease youth tobacco use, motivate adult smokers to quit, and eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke. The program is managed by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.