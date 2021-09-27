Little change reported in average gas prices
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.19, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.19. The New York State average is $3.28 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.27. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $3.27 (up one cent since last week)
- Buffalo - $3.23 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca - $3.28 (no change since last week)
- Rochester - $3.28 (no change since last week)
- Rome - $3.30 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse - $3.23 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown - $3.26 (up one cent since last week)
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.18. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased while demand remained low helping to put downward pressure on pump prices. This easing is likely caused by the traditional post-Labor Day/end of summer driving season drop-off in demand. As of last week, approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shuttered due to Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. As the recovery and restoration process continues, pump prices will likely continue to stabilize. However, high crude prices (well above $70 per barrel) will contribute to pump prices likely remaining elevated this fall.
From Gas Buddy:
"Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021's peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong."
