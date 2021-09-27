Little change reported in average gas prices

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.19, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.19. The New York State average is $3.28 – no change from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.27. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.27 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $3.23 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $3.28 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $3.28 (no change since last week)

Rome - $3.30 (no change since last week)

Syracuse - $3.23 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown - $3.26 (up one cent since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by a penny to $3.18. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased while demand remained low helping to put downward pressure on pump prices. This easing is likely caused by the traditional post-Labor Day/end of summer driving season drop-off in demand. As of last week, approximately 16% of crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shuttered due to Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas. As the recovery and restoration process continues, pump prices will likely continue to stabilize. However, high crude prices (well above $70 per barrel) will contribute to pump prices likely remaining elevated this fall.