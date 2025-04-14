Little Free Pantry Batavia expands to a 3rd location in Career Center to serve the community

Press Release:

Little Free Pantry Batavia is proud to announce the grand opening of its third location, expanding access to food and essentials for even more residents of the community. The new pantry will be located inside the vestibule of the Genesee County Career Center and officially opened to the public April 10.

The pantry will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., aligning with the Career Center’s hours. This location will feature both a full-size refrigerator for fresh food items and shelving for shelf-stable goods, helping meet a wide range of dietary and household needs.

Little Free Pantry Batavia extends heartfelt thanks to the staff and leadership at the Genesee County Career Center for their generous partnership. This location is a perfect fit, as the Career Center already serves individuals and families seeking support.

This new site joins two other Little Free Pantry locations in Batavia:

28 Seneca Avenue – Open 24/7, this pantry offers shelf-stable food and essentials.

10 City Centre, inside The Hemp Lodge – Open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this location includes a mini-fridge and shelf space.

NEW: Genesee County Career Center – Open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a full-size fridge and expanded shelving.

All locations operate on a no-questions-asked basis and are stocked with shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and culturally and medically appropriate options such as vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free items.