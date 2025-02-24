Little Free Pantry expands services with new refrigerator thanks to generous donations from Batavia Rotary Club

Press Release:

Thanks to a $750 grant from President Mike Hodgins and the Batavia Rotary Club and a $875 donation from the Batavia First Presbyterian Church, the Little Free Pantry recently took delivery of a new commercial size refrigerator which will help them support the growing needs of Batavia neighborhoods.

The Little Free Pantry provides immediate and local aid to those with food insecurity. Their aim is to help neighbors feed neighbors and nourish the community as a whole. The mini pantry movement’s unofficial motto is “Give what you can. Take what you need.”

The Little Free Pantry is grateful to the Batavia Rotary for this most generous donation in helping the Little Free Pantry support its mission.