Little Free Pantry: volunteers needed Saturday to finish planting garden to use for Summer outreach projects

Submitted photo and press release:

Call-To-Action: The Little Free Pantry is looking for people to lend a hand to finish planting the community garden at Ryan’s Rose Organic Farm, and to visit our by-donation Plant Sale to help fund our Spring outreach projects.

The harvest will be used to supply the Pantry with farm-to-pantry produce all summer long.

Special thanks to the volunteers who helped plant last week, a lot got accomplished. We still have some things that need to get into the soil at the Farm.

Come join us to get the remaining crops, seeds, and baby pumpkins planted, and check out our Plant Sale, offering baby sunflowers, veggie plants, and flowering plants. Donations of plants are welcome and appreciated.

The event is happening at the Ryan's Rose Organic Farm, 3417 Rose Road, Batavia, on Saturday, May 29th. Two sessions are planned, 10 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 till 5 p.m.

Let us know you are coming by registering at https://www.lfpbatavia.org, or at #littlefreepantry#spring2021#volunteersneeded.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to hear about:

Good news about neighbors helping neighbors;

Events and happenings;

Opportunities to chip in;

Finding a helping hand when you need one.

Little Free Pantry -- leave what you can, take what you need.