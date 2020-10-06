Local 15/16U travel team wins pair of tournaments over two weekends

Press release:

Two weekends, two cities, two titles. The Athletes Edge 15/16U baseball team recently completed a successful stretch of games in which the team went 7-0-1 in winning tournaments in Oswego and in Pennsylvania's Beaver Falls. The team is comprised of 15- and 16-years-olds from several Genesee County schools.

Legends of the Fall Tournament, Oswego

The Big Orange defeated teams from Syracuse and East Rochester on their way to the title. In game 1, Kyle Porter (Oakfield-Alabama) led the Athletes Edge 15/16U Big Orange to victory over Syracuse SportsZone Black on the hill. Porter surrendered one run on zero hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two in relief of Gianni Ferrera (Byron-Bergen).

Bodie Hyde (Oakfield-Alabama) threw one inning and recorded the last three outs to earn the save. Athletes Edge Scored the winning runs in the top of the 7th on hits by Jimmy Fanara (Batavia Notre Dame) and Bodie Hyde.

In Game 2, Jaden Sherwood (Batavia Notre Dame) threw a complete game 1 hit shutout against Syracuse SportsZone White, striking out six batters over five innings. Vincent Grazioplene (Batavia), Alex Smith (Batavia), and Brayden Smith (Oakfield-Alabama) each had 2 R.B.I. in the 10-0 victory.

The tournament semifinal, a seven-run third inning led Athletes Edge 15/16U Big Orange to a 10-1 victory over SportsZone White. Bryceton Berry (Attica) earned the victory on the pitcher's mound allowing two hits and one run over six innings, striking out six. Vincent Grazioplene hit a solo home run and Jessie Reinhart (Batavia) was 2-2 with a double and 2 R.B.I.

In the championship game, Ryan Fitzpatrick (Batavia Notre Dame) scattered three hits while striking out seven over seven innings in a close 3-1 victory over Diamond Pro. Barry and Reinhart each had R.B.I. singles in the first inning, Fitzpatrick doubled in both at bats, scoring a run.

Northeast Baseball Tournament, Beaver Falls, Pa.

The Athletes Edge 15/16U Big Orange came together to overcame multiple injuries to key players to come away with a hard-earned championship outside of Pittsburgh. Gianni Ferrara (Byron-Bergen) sustained an injury stealing a base in the top of the first inning of the opening game, Vincent Grazioplene would sustain an injury in the tournament’s semifinal on a collision at home plate, and Jimmy Fanara would suffer a leg injury running out a grounder in the Championship game.

The Big Orange defeated the Steel Town Maulers in the opening game 8-7. Bodie Hyde earned the victory in relief of Ryan Higgins (LeRoy). AE scored 4 runs in the final 2 innings to earn the comeback victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick had a 2 RBI double, Vincent Grazioplene was 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Jessie Reinhart was 1-2 with 2 runs scored.

AE would move on to face the Steel Town Dawgs in the second game of pool play. Both teams were evenly matched in a game that would end in a 1-1 tie after 9 innings as the game was called due to darkness.

Kyle Porter pitched 7 2/3 innings, only surrendering 4 hits and 1 run. Bodie Hyde pitched the final inning and 1/3, all under “shootout” rules as teams in the 8th and 9th innings began with a runner on second base.

The two teams would face each other again the next day in the tournament semifinal and once again the teams would find each other tied at 1 in the final inning. Vincent Grazioplene drew a walk to open the inning and Bryceton Berry would be hit by the next pitch advancing pinch-runner Sean Alexander (Oakfield-Alabama) to second.

Ryan Fitzpatrick would lay down a bunt that loaded the bases. Kyle Porter followed with a sacrifice fly to deep left field that allowed Alexander to tag up at third and score what would become the winning run.

Bryceton Berry started, allowing five hits and zero runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six; Bodie Hyde would again earn the victory in relief as he allowed two hits and one run over two and a third innings, striking out three and walking one.

The championship game starting assignment would once again go to Fitzpatrick, who would pitch five innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out two and walking one for a 10-2 win. Jay Antinore was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, Jessie Reinhart was 2 for 4 with a double, 2 RBI and 2 Runs scored, and Bryceton Berry was 1 for 3 with a triple.

Athletes Edge continues their fall season this Saturday with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. at Williams Park in Batavia.