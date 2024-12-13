Local artist Hope Smith to showcase paintings at Independent Living of the Genesee Region

Press Release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is again working with the University Heights Arts Association (UHAA) to showcase the talents of another local young artist, Hope Smith. Her paintings will be displayed in the Independent Living Center lobby at 319 West Main Street, left rear, in the Crickler Executive Business Center in Batavia, from now until March 31.

Concerning her work, Hope states, “I started painting at a young age and I am currently 17. I enjoy painting because it makes me feel better when times are tough.”

The public is invited to her free Opening Reception, Monday, December 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at ILGR, with light refreshments provided.

More information is available at 585-815-8501, extension 406.

The Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.