Local author David Neth to host book reading, talk, and signing at Richmond Memorial Library

Press Release:

Photo of David's most recent holiday romance.

Courtesy DN Publishing.

The Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to welcome local author David Neth for a reading, talk and book signing on Saturday, November 16 at 11 am in the Reading Room.

David will discuss being an author and his many books, including a Hallmark-like series of holiday romance books set right here in Batavia!

Get your holiday shopping done early! Books will be available for sale at the event. Light refreshments served. Free to attend and all are welcome!

David Neth is the author of nearly 30 books of fantasy and superhero fiction. He has also written over 10 holiday romance books under the pen name D. Allen. He has worked with books for over 10 years, from writing to editing, designing to promoting, and now curating collections and teaching as a librarian. He lives in Batavia with his family.

For more information visit batavialibrary.org or contact Samantha Stryker at sstryker@nioga.org.

The Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia.