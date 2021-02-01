Local average gas price up a penny from last week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.42, up 2 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.48. The New York State average is $2.51 – up 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.66.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.39 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.43 (up 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.47 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.46 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.53 (up 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.43 (up 1 cent since last week)

Watertown -- $2.54 (up 2 cents since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $2.42, only 6 cents less than last year at this time. Local prices still have a larger disparity compared to last year. Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Although gas demand dropped, and total refinery utilization decreased, pump prices have increased moderately, signaling that expensive crude oil prices are driving the price.

As of this morning, WTI crude is priced over $52 a barrel. Recently market concerns signaled that crude demand may take more time than expected to recover this year due to new coronavirus infections and associated travel restrictions.