Local crochet artist honored at DAR state fiber arts competition

Press Release:

Robin Laney Ettinger, member of the Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter, NSDAR, received First Place in the DAR New York State Fiber Arts competition: crochet category for the second time.

The 2024 theme was "Stars and Stripes Forever in Our Hearts through the Arts''. She crocheted a red, white, and blue shawl using a "sparkle" yarn in the style of "Crochet Filet," which throughout the rows of the shawl, heart motifs are crocheted using the stitch. The shawl represents Ettinger’s respect for the U.S. flag.

Robin’s crochet shawl was selected to represent the 121 chapters in New York State for the National Society (NSDAR) Heritage Committee Contest. Although she did not place in the national contest, she is pleased with the ultimate winning creations.

Robin learned how to crochet from her mother, a skill handed down to her from her grandmother. She is a member of the Prayer Shawl mission group at Northgate FMC which crochets shawls, face clothes, and scarves for local and world communities.

For more information on the NSDAR or if you are interested in joining, please visit DAR. org