Local Government Committee rejects bid to investigate talks between 'vaccine czar' and local officials

From Sen. Ed Rath, NYS 61st Senate District:

“It has recently come to light that the Cuomo Administration’s ‘vaccine czar’ Larry Schwartz has been calling local county government officials to gauge their support of the embattled Governor, this suggests that politics may improperly impact the equitable distribution of vaccines to New Yorkers," Sen. Ed Rath said. "This raises serious questions for me surrounding the vaccine distribution and whether ‘support for the governor’ has been taken into consideration all along when determining vaccine allocations.

“Our communities and frontline workers are trying to battle the ongoing public health crisis and get residents vaccinated. Furthermore, many of our rural communities continue to ask for additional vaccine allocations. What we need is to have collaboration and open communication between our State and local governments, not fear and intimidation.

“As Ranking Member of the Local Government Committee, I raised my concern in our committee meeting this morning and asked for a subpoena to investigate the matter of communications between Larry Schwartz and our local governments. It is critical that this issue be examined.

"As legislators, we need clarity and hold those accountable for any erroneous actions. This Administration is engulfed in scandals and New Yorkers should not being paying the price for their continued screwups."