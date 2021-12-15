Local justice presents Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Education to Arizona courts

Press Release:

Commercial Motor Vehicle and Commercial Driver’s License Safety continue to be focal points for judicial education throughout the country. Most recently Darien Town Justice was invited to speak to approximately one hundred members of the Arizona judiciary in Phoenix, Arizona on December 3, 2021. Ensuring the public’s trust and confidence in the courts is vital to the existence to our courts that are often referred to as the “Courts Closest to the People. Each judge handling traffic court cases must be extremely aware how the federal law is adopted and applied by the states. Stakeholder responsibilities can often be treated as an ordinary traffic case which can lead to more serious consequences. Reduction of commercial vehicle crashes continue to be the main mission of this program. Justice Graber, a member of the faculty at the National Judicial College, Reno, Nev., has been routinely lecturing and writing on these subjects to criminal justice personnel both within New York and throughout the country since 2008.