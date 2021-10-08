October 8, 2021 - 9:50pm
Local law enforcement looking for man missing from nursing home
Press release:
The Batavia Police department is looking for 64-year-old Michael C. Jackson who left the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing facility located at 257 State St. He was last seen at approximately 5:30 pm, wearing a red sweatsuit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 345-6350.
Photo By Howard Owens: Helicopter searching the Thruway corridor in Batavia.