Local legislators and education leaders decry cuts to state aid for schools

Press Release:

Senator George Borrello and assemblymen Stephen Hawley and David DiPietro were joined today by school officials from districts in Wyoming and Genesee counties to denounce the deep cuts in school aid proposed in the Executive Budget and emphasize the devastating impact they would have on educational programming, staffing, and services in their rural districts.

Joining the state legislators at the press conference were school officials from Genesee and Wyoming counties, including Dr. Kiel Illg, superintendent of Attica Central Schools; Daryl McLaughlin, superintendent of Perry Central School District and chairman of the Genesee Valley Chief School Officers Association; Kevin MacDonald, superintendent of Genesee Valley BOCES; and Patrick Burk, executive director of the Genesee Valley School Boards Association.

Senator Borrello thanked the school administrators for their advocacy on behalf of their district’s students, staff, and taxpayers, noting that these cuts would disproportionately impact rural schools.

“It is disappointing that just one year after touting her administration as the one that finally fully funded the foundation aid formula, Governor Hochul is seeking to unravel that progress by ending the longstanding ‘hold harmless’ protection. That provision has been a lifeline to rural and upstate schools by ensuring their funding would not decrease from one year to the next, even if they experienced drops in enrollment,” said Senator Borrello, 57th District.

“Compounding the loss of the ‘hold harmless ’ standard is a new, lower inflation adjustment that is far below the real costs that our schools are facing. These changes have produced painful funding cuts totaling approximately $11 million for schools across the 57th Senate District,” said Sen. Borrello.

“For some schools, this could require hard choices about where to save money. It could mean cuts to student programming, extracurriculars, or even staffing. It is also likely to increase costs to our already overburdened property taxpayers,” he added.

“While our rural and suburban schools are left to struggle to close the gaps left by cuts in aid, the Executive Budget diverts $2.4 billion in state funding to New York City for its self-created migrant crisis. That budget decision speaks volumes about the priorities that now drive decisions in Albany. We are here today to stand up for our rural schools, students and taxpayers,” said Sen. Borrello.

“The governor's foundation aid budget proposal is an insult to our children and our educational system. By prioritizing funds for illegal immigrants over our schools, Gov. Hochul is sending a clear message about where her priorities lie. Slashing school foundation aid while increasing funding for the mess New York City has created for itself is disgraceful and unjust. Our children deserve better than to have their education sacrificed for political agendas. It's time for Gov. Hochul to reconsider her budget concerns and prioritize the future of our students,” said Assemblyman David DiPietro, 147th Assembly District.

"Governor Hochul seems to have forgotten her promise to ensure foundation aid for local school districts would not decrease from year to year. Our schools should not be forced to sit by while much-needed funding is taken away from them and they're buried in unnecessary regulations. Any state budget that does not put the education of our children first will not have my vote,” said Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, 139th Assembly District.

Senator Borrello noted that Attica Central School District was among those hit with a significant aid cut, with the district slated to lose a total of approximately $540,000 in aid.

"The proposed cuts to state funding for education would have severe and far-reaching consequences for our students, teachers, and communities in which the Attica Central School District serves. The reduction of approximately $540,000 in aid for the 2024-2025 school year would force us to make difficult decisions, potentially leading to increased class sizes, reduced course offerings, and cuts to vital mental health services that we provide for our students,” said Kiel Illg, Superintendent of Attica Central Schools.

"My greatest concerns were the items excluded from the Executive Budget proposal. Whether by statute, regulation, or community expectations, the responsibilities placed on schools to educate, and raise students have increased dramatically. There must be a thorough study of what it costs to educate a child in today’s New York. Districts are offering community school services without community school funding. There must be recognition of these increased, awesome responsibilities in the form of additional funding. It is only after we have conducted this study that we may begin collaborating on a sensible solution for education funding with a common sense timeline for implementation,” said Daryl McLaughlin, Superintendent of Perry Central School District.

“As New York State sits on a surplus of approximately $8.7 billion dollars (Politico Feb. 1), the Governor says many school districts must severely diminish their reserves to address the "Hold Harmless" provision that was created by NYS. Amid significant outmigration and reduced student enrollment, New York needs to engage in the challenging work of developing a fair and equitable formula that not only takes into account the enrollment, but the needs of those enrolled. Injecting common sense into this conversation would avoid devastating cuts included in the Governor's budget that were announced only months prior to districts needing to finalize their budgets. My colleagues and I are prepared to engage in conversations that produce common sense solutions and allow for appropriate planning to implement sound fiscal policies that may come as a result of an updated formula, all while continuing to provide a robust and equitable program of study for the students of New York State,” said Kevin MacDonald, District Superintendent of Genesee Valley BOCES.

“It is imperative that our rural schools, these incredible schools in upstate New York, are not impacted by this significant loss of revenue. Each day our districts are required to continually provide much-needed services to our students, families, and rural communities. It is my hope that Albany will listen and fully fund those needs. A reduction in aid will only hurt upstate rural communities,” said Patrick Burk, Executive Director of the Genesee Valley School Boards Association.

Senator Borrello concluded: “Rural schools have been on the losing end of the foundation aid formula for many years, and a new, more equitable model is sorely needed. However, in eliminating the ‘hold harmless’ standard, the Executive Budget has unfairly targeted our rural schools. This inequity must be addressed and the funding restored. That will be our mission as the budget process moves forward.”