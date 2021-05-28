Local Matters

May 28, 2021 - 1:55pm

Local officials urge Public Water Supply System users to conserve water -- 'demands are outpacing supply'

posted by Press Release in conserve water, news, Public Water Supply System.

Press release:

Officials from Genesee County, the City and Town of Batavia, Village of Oakfield, Village of Elba, and the Genesee County Department of Health are requesting residents connected to the Public Water Supply System to conserve water.  

Genesee County has undertaken several Water Supply Improvement Projects to increase water supply throughout the County, but due to rapid increases in residential district growth and increased agribusiness and industrial use, demands for water are outpacing supply improvements during the summer months.  

To avoid water emergencies, all residents served by the countywide public water system are asked to do their part to conserve water. The countywide water system includes the City of Batavia and all towns and villages within the County (except the Village of Alexander). It is anticipated that these voluntary water restrictions will remain in place until the end of summer.

Guidelines to save water include:

  • Avoid filling swimming pools;
  • Avoid watering lawns and washing cars;
  • Use your automatic dishwasher only for full loads;
  • Use your automatic washing machine only for full loads;
  • If you wash your dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing;
  • Keep a bottle of drinking water in the refrigerator to keep it cool instead of running the water;
  • Check faucets and pipes for leaks. Leaks waste water 24 hours a day, seven days a week and often can be repaired with an inexpensive washer;
  • Check your toilets for leaks. To test for leaks, add a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If, without flushing, the color begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak that should be repaired immediately;
  • Take shorter showers. Long showers can waste five to 10 gallons every extra minute;
  • Install water-saving showerheads or flow restrictors. Area hardware or plumbing supply stores stock inexpensive water-saving showerheads or restrictors that are easy to install.

If voluntary conservation measures are unsuccessful, mandatory water conservation may have to be enforced.  

For more information, please contact:

Tim Hens, Genesee County Engineer, (585) 344-2580, ext. 5510  

Genesee County Department of Health, (585) 344-2580, ext. 5510

