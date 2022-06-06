Locally, drivers get a little relief at the gas pumps while national gas price average skyrockets
Press release from the Automobile Association of America:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.87, up 25 cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.05. The New York State average is $4.88, down 5 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.09. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $4.75 (down 9 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo - $4.72 (down 11 cents from last Monday)
- Elmira - $4.78 (down 9 cents from last Monday)
- Ithaca - $4.79 (down 8 cents from last Monday)
- Rochester - $4.79 (down 10 cents from last Monday)
- Rome - $4.79 (down 9 cents from last Monday)
- Syracuse - $4.74 (down 12 cents from last Monday)
- Watertown - $4.80 (down 9 cents from last Monday)
This morning, oil prices are at about $120 per barrel. Crude prices have increased amid supply concerns from the market as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year. Crude prices were also boosted by increased demand expectations from the market after China lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic stocks decreased. As a result, the current storage level is approximately 13.5 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices.
Locally, prices have decreased due to the gas tax cap in New York and additional many counties while prices across the country are increasing rapidly due to high oil prices and increased demand.
From Gas Buddy:
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn't look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher."
