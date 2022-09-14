Lockout initiated earlier today after threats lifted at Premier Genesee

Press release from Batavia PD:

On 09/14/2022, The Batavia Police Department responded to a call at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab located at 278 Bank Street. Staff received several calls from an individual making threats against the facility. The center decided to go into lockout and contacted the police. A lockout is when all exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out. The activities in the business are not restricted, only the entering and exiting of people. Lockouts are specifically used when there is a potential threat outside of the building. The lockout has been lifted as there does not appear to be any imminent threat to the facility. Due to the ongoing investigation, further information will not be released at this time.