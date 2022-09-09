Looking for something to do on Saturday? Genesee County Park has fun options

Press Release

Enjoy a day of play with Grandparent’s Day and/or discover the fascinating world of honeybees this Saturday at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center. Grandparent's Day is from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm!

Kids bring their grandparents to enjoy scavenger hunts, catching critters in the pond, insect safari and more. Program includes accessible outdoor and indoor activities and a card making station. Cost is $5/child, $5/parent, grandparents FREE.

Meet at the Interpretive Nature from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and see a live beehive in action! Hear a local beekeeper explain the lifecycle and different jobs of bees while sharing cool facts and experiences in caring for these amazing creatures. $5/person, $10/family.

To pre-register, call 585-344-1122.

For more information visit our website or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or 585-344-1122.