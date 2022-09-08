Lovers Lane in Batavia will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 12 for roadway reconstruction

Press release:

Lovers Lane will be closed to all through traffic beginning Monday, Sept.12 for roadwork.

A 400-foot portion of the roadway is being lowered to improve sight distance. In order to complete this work, the roadway will be removed. Motorists will have to access properties from either the North or South and will not be able to travel through.

Residents of properties #8480 through 8611 Lovers Lane will need to access and egress their properties from the North utilizing South Main Street Road (Including 3560 and 3576 South Main Street Road)

Residents of properties 8714 through 8740 Lovers Lane will need to access and egress their properties from the South, utilizing Pearl Street Road.

The lowering of the road is anticipated to take approximately two weeks.

Paving of the remainder of Lovers Lane will be scheduled upon the completion of this work. Date to be determined.

All through traffic is asked to seek alternate routes.