Low-interest loans available for those who sustained financial losses from Winter Storm Elliott

Press release:

New York businesses and residents affected by Winter Storm Elliott that occurred Dec. 23-28 are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The declaration covers Erie County and the adjacent counties of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Wyoming in New York. Businesses of all sizes, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters with uninsured or under-insured losses from Winter Storm Elliott are encouraged to apply to the low-interest disaster loan program. The filing deadline is April 28 for physical damage and November 27 for economic injury.

Applications can be found online at: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/

Two in-person locations have also been set up to assist those who need it to apply. Both locations are located in Erie County and close to applications Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 4 pm. You do not need to visit these locations to apply.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Delavan Grider Community Center 877 E. Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center at Erie County Training & Operations Center 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga, NY 14227

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, a “Disaster Loan Fact Sheet” is available online at:

https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/article/Disaster-Loan-Fact-...