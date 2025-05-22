Lucine Kauffman honored with 2025 Outreach Award for expanding library access

Press Release:

Lucine Kauffman, program coordinator for the Library Visits Program at the Richmond Memorial Library, was honored with the 2025 Outreach Award at the Nioga Library System's annual meeting on Wednesday evening at the White Birch Golf Course in Lyndonville. The award honors an individual in the library or community who has shown a commitment in providing/promoting library services to special populations such as the elderly, geographically isolated, or those who have a physical disability.

"Lucine has consistently gone above and beyond to serve marginalized and isolated groups in our community," shares RML Interim Director Samantha Stryker, who nominated Kauffman. “She recognizes the need to address the epidemic of loneliness we often see in our elderly population. The Library Visits program utilizes a small staff and a network of volunteers to deliver tremendous amounts of resources to those who need them most.”

Nioga Trustee and Genesee County representative Kristie Miller presented Kauffman with the award, sharing that she works diligently to provide as many services as possible to Library Visits patrons, whether it is library materials, help with technology, or a social connection with their dedicated volunteer. Through her initiative, the program is now able to serve caregivers in addition to those who are homebound or unable to visit the library.

Since 1997, The Library Visits Program has been serving residents of Genesee County through the Muriel H. Marshall Fund. In addition to serving 70-80 patrons directly, the program delivers group loans and resources to more than 15 residential and program facilities in Genesee County, serving over 1200 Genesee County residents. Thanks to recent funding, caregivers are also eligible to receive services through Library Visits.

If you or a loved one are interested in the services provided by Library Visits, visit batavialibrary.org or call 585-343-9550 x6.