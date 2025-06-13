Lucky Loop Race, wrestling and Father’s Day food specials highlight the weekend

Press Release:

Staff at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel are preparing for a packed Father’s Day weekend of events.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, Batavia Downs will be holding their first “Lucky Loop” race on their historic ½ mile track. Attendees are invited to see how many loops they can do around the track in one hour. Awards will be given for most laps done by age category for individuals. There will also be relay teams that can compete for awards as well. Cost is $35 and attendees receive $25 in Free Play, snacks and pizza afterwards. DJ Jickster from 97 Rock will be there playing music to keep runners motivated. A portion of proceeds will benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and a local Veterans Group.

“We are excited to welcome Western New York’s Running Community,” said Byron Brown, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “The Lucky Loop kicks off a busy Father’s Day Weekend. We hope people will enjoy this new, unique event while also helping raise money for some great organizations.”

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by visiting: https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Batavia/BataviaDownsLuckyLoop

On Sunday, Father’s Day, June 15, Batavia Downs will have both a Father’s Day Brunch Buffet and Dinner inside Fortune’s Italian Steakhouse. Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes an omelette station as well as other great items. Adults 18+ are just $29.95 while those aged 5-17 are $19.95. Those under 5 are free for the Brunch. For those wanting to treat Dad to dinner, Fortune’s will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are several Entrees available as well as a “Dinner for Two” package for $149 that includes $35 in Free Play per person. To see the full menu check out their website https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/fortunes/.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 585-FORTUNE (367-8863)

Also happening on Sunday, is the Nickel City Wrestling (NCW) Father’s Day Fallout event. Starting at 3pm inside the Park Place Events Center, the Wrestlers of NCW will be putting on a show that will include a match for the NCW Heavyweight Championship, Women’s Championship, Tag Team Championships and a “falls count anywhere” contest. Tickets are available now at https://ncwrestling.booktix.com/.