Lunch in Alabama to feature speaker on Stop the Bleed

Press release:

Our group gets together the third Tuesday of each month for lunch at the South Alabama Firehall (Bring a dish to pass) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is followed by a speaker or an event.

Our October program is Stop the Bleed, which is a very worthwhile program sponsored by the Alabama Fire Department.

Participants will be instructed on how and where to put pressure on a major bleeding wound. A person can bleed to death in 5 mins or less and most emergency responders can not get to you in that short period of time. So, it is very important to train the bystanders, who are usually first on the scene, on how to stop the bleed until emergency people can take over.

You can save a life with this knowledge.

Please come and bring a dish-to-pass and immediately following lunch join the Alabama Fire Department to learn all about the Stop the Bleed Program!

Co -Chairpersons: Michael Hamm and LaNora Thompson Contact Person: LaNora Thompson (cell): (630) 888-8966

Our Bus Trip: November 2-3, 2022 Lancaster, PA to Sights and Sounds to see “David”, is SOLD OUT. If any questions, please contact Jane Glor (585) 948-3066