Madisonation announces 13th annual golf tournament August 10

Press Release:

Madisonation, an annual golf tournament dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children battling cancer, announces its 13th annual tournament on Saturday, August 10, at the LeRoy Country Club located at 7759 E. Main Rd, LeRoy.

Initiated by Kevin Muckle in 2011, Madisonation serves as a testament to the resilience and triumph over adversity, inspired by his daughter Madison Marie Muckle's battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia cancer. Madison, diagnosed just after her 3rd birthday in 2010, endured relentless treatments for 2 ½ years until her last chemotherapy session in April 2013. Now 16 years old and cancer-free, Madison seeks to extend a helping hand to others grappling with this relentless disease.

Madisonation, affectionately termed, embodies a community's collective effort in rallying behind those affected by childhood cancer. Over the past 12 years, the tournament has raised over $85,000 in donations, benefitting families and organizations dedicated to alleviating the burdens faced by cancer-stricken children.

Beneficiaries have included prominent institutions such as Golisano Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Make A Wish Foundation, and Michael Napoleone Foundation, as well as numerous families confronting the harsh realities of pediatric cancer.

This year, Madisonation pledges its support to the family of Ellie Porter, a brave soul battling Hepatoblastoma, a form of liver cancer. Diagnosed at the tender age of 2 in October 2023, Ellie's journey has been arduous, with the cancer spreading to her lungs necessitating urgent treatment and a liver transplant.

Madisonation aims to alleviate the financial strain on Ellie's family, led by her parents Jackie and Jeffrey, who have been tirelessly seeking treatment in Pittsburgh.

In a bid to raise funds, Madisonation appeals to the community for support through donations of signed memorabilia, tickets, items, or services for raffle during the tournament. Contributors will be duly acknowledged in the tournament brochure, website, and social media campaign.

For those interested in contributing or seeking further information, please contact Kevin Muckle at 585-300-7499. Donations can be mailed to Madisonation at 30 Lake St., LeRoy.

Madisonation stands as a beacon of hope, symbolizing solidarity in the fight against childhood cancer, underscoring the power of collective action in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected. Join us in our quest to turn adversity into triumph and support warriors like Madison and Ellie in their battle against cancer.