Madisonation golf tournament will raise funds to help families dealing with pediatric cancer

Press release:

Madisonation was created to raise awareness and funds for other children and families fighting their battle against cancer. Madisonation has raised over $71,000 over the last 10 years for families and organizations. Previous recipients include: Golisanos Childrens Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, Make A Wish Foundation, Michael Napoleone Foundation and several families whose children were battling cancer.

This year we will be partnering with Joe and Meaghan Suhr to organize and provide Christmas bags and presents for Western New York children in area hospitals battling pediatric cancer. Please help us put a smile on the faces of these warriors during what’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year. Thank you for your support for such a great cause.

Please come and join us in our fight against childhood cancer and help raise funds for such a worthy cause. Please join us on August 28, 2022 for our 11th annual Madisonation "Never Give Up" Golf Tournament. The event will be held at LeRoy Country Club in LeRoy, NY. It will be a 4-man best ball tournament for $400 per team which includes, 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, dinner, raffles, silent auction, hole contests and lots of fun, not to mention supporting a great cause.

Please contact Kevin Muckle at 585-300-7499 or Jen Moore at 585-300-8440 for more information or to register. Any donations can be mailed to Madisonation, 30 Lake St, LeRoy, NY 14482.