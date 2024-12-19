Main Street Pizza supports Genesee Cancer Assistance

Press Release:

Main Street Pizza in Batavia has once again demonstrated its commitment to the local community with a generous donation to Genesee Cancer Assistance. Owner Vic Marchese presented a donation from his "Pink Box" campaign, contributing a portion of sales from October to support cancer patients in need.

For the entire month of October, Main Street Pizza donated $1 from every large pizza sold to Genesee Cancer Assistance, which provides financial support to families caring for a loved one battling cancer.