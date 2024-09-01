Making a difference: UConnectCare aide Linda Ackley can relate to those struggling because she’s been there

Press Release:

As someone in recovery for more than four decades, Linda Ackley knows what those struggling with substance use are going through.

Now in her 22nd year at UConnectCare (formerly Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse), Ackley is a Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor currently is serving as a “tech.”

A dedicated employee, her experience and compassion have made a difference in the lives of her clients at the agency’s Atwater Community Residence and Detox Center.

It was in her mid-20s when Ackley came to grips with her excessive drinking and -- leaning on what she calls “her higher power” -- found the strength to put those days behind her.

“I went back to school and got my diploma (she had dropped out after becoming pregnant at the age of 16),” she said. “Then, I went to Genesee Community College and got my associate’s degree in social work, and from there I went to Brockport and got my bachelor’s degree in mental health/social work.”

Since then, she obtained her master’s degree and has worked tirelessly to counsel and mentor people seeking to break free from the grip of substance use.

“When you’re trying to relate to young people who are in the program, it makes a big difference if you can tell them that you’ve been there; that you know what the heck they’re going through,” she said. “If they find out that your book smart, they’re going to give you a hard time. They’ll say, ‘You don’t know how I feel.’ Yeah, you do know how they feel when you’ve been there.”

Ackley’s work ethic has transferred to her daughter, Carrie Anne, who also works at UConnectCare. She also has a son, John, who lives in Genesee County. Her other son, Francis, died in 2001.

When not at work, Ackley and her longtime partner, John, rescue animals – primarily cats.

“We've been saving the animals for years,” she said. “That’s my big thing now. I’ve got 12 of my own after I fixed them and got them all sets, and four kittens that I’m fostering right now.”

Ackley said she is proud of her granddaughter, Julietta, who is enrolled at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs in pursuit of a PhD.

“I raised her, although not my blood, right along with my other grandchildren (after Francis died),” she said. “I’ve had her for 20 years and she’s doing great.”

Linda Ackley

Submitted photo.

Ackley suffered a severe injury to her right arm years ago while working at Genesee County ARC (resulting in replacement of the bone from the shoulder to the elbow), but that hasn’t slowed her down. She also underwent heart surgery earlier this year.

“They put a watchman into my left valve,” she said, adding that she returned to her job several weeks later.

As far as working at UConnectCare is concerned, Ackley said “this place is just like family.”

“It’s a great place to work,” she added. “We all work together and do our best for our clients.”

She said she encourages those in recovery – young people who have come through UConnectCare – to pursue a career in substance use or mental health counseling.

“We had two people here that were in the program that I encouraged to get into recovery, and after that come back here to work,” she said. “Guess what? They’re back here working.”

The path to recovery begins with U. At UConnectCare, we want you to work with us. For more information on employment opportunities, go to www.uconnectcare.org.