Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 27, 2022 - 10:11pm

Mall Market debuts Saturday at Batavia City Centre

posted by Press Release in news, batavia, Mall Market.

Press Release

The City of Batavia invites residents to attend the opening of the forthcoming Mall Market.  Visit the Batavia City Centre Mall on Saturday for the first Mall Market day! 

On Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, the Mall Market will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m.  Porter Farms, Garner Farms, and Tastefully Simple are among a few vendors at this time. 

Applications are still being accepted!  Anyone interested in endorsing their business or promoting their products is encouraged to apply.

 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break