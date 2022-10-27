Mall Market debuts Saturday at Batavia City Centre

Press Release

The City of Batavia invites residents to attend the opening of the forthcoming Mall Market. Visit the Batavia City Centre Mall on Saturday for the first Mall Market day!

On Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Nov. 26, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, the Mall Market will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Porter Farms, Garner Farms, and Tastefully Simple are among a few vendors at this time.

Applications are still being accepted! Anyone interested in endorsing their business or promoting their products is encouraged to apply.