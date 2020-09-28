Man without valid driver's license cited in early morning crash into Bank Street house

From the City of Batavia Police Department:

Early this morning, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the Batavia Police Department received the report of a vehicle that struck a house (99 North St.) at the intersection of North Street at Bank Street. The sole occupant and operator, 39-year-old Patrick Spikes, was located at the scene.

It is believed that Spikes was traveling eastbound on North Street at an imprudent speed, and attempted to make a left turn, northbound on to Bank Street. Spikes failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection, and was unable to navigate the turn, subsequently striking the house at 99 North St.

The impact dislodged a National Fuel line from the residence, and damaged the chimney. The residence was evacuated, and National Fuel responded to rectify the issue. No one was injured as a result of the accident.

During the investigation it was determined that Spikes does not have a valid NYS driver’s license. Spikes was issued multiple UTT’s and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Batavia Police Department would like to thank the City of Batavia Fire Department, City of Batavia Code Enforcement, National Fuel and Boardup of Western NY for their assistance at the scene.

The Batavia Police Department can be reached at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370 or online here.