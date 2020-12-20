Manor House staff asks you to drop off holiday cards to cheer up seniors coping without family visitors this year

Press release:

The staff at The Manor House would like for you to send their seniors holiday cards, who especially need them because of COVID-19 restrictions and not being able to see their families for the holidays.

We want to show them how much the community cares and is thinking of them!

We are also looking for cards for three very special ladies who turn 100, 101 and 102 in January!

There are boxes for cards and pictures at the front doors of The Manor House at 427 E. Main St. in the city or mail to the attention of Kristin Cronk at that address.

Happy holidays and stay healthy!