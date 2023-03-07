Press release:

Did you know that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM)? With the expansion of gambling opportunities in NYS the gambling landscape has drastically changed. This increase in accessibility and availability is putting more people at risk, making the work of raising awareness of problem gambling more important than ever before.

Gambling means risking something of value a game of chance in the hopes of a positive outcome. While many people participate in gambling activities, for some, it can lead to problems.

Simply put, problem gambling is when gambling starts having a negative impact in your life. This impact can lead to gambling disorder or gambling addiction. The consequences can affect one's mental health, damage relationships, create difficulty at work or school, and lead to financial problems.

Problem gambling can affect anyone at any point in their lives and can also affect friends and families of those struggling with their gambling. Often family members find themselves worried about loved ones, trying to help financially, and wondering how best to handle the situation. NYCPG provides connections to individualized support, including counseling, peer support and referrals to anyone in need.

This month, the New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG) and the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center is asking everyone across New York State – individuals, agencies and communities alike – to come together to shine a light on problem gambling. Together we can raise awareness of the issue of problem gambling and get those in need connected to support services in their own community.

To find out how you can get involved in problem gambling efforts this month and all year round, visit NYProblemGambling.org/PGAM.

The Westen Problem Gambling Resource Center (PGRC) is a program of the New York Council on Problem Gambling dedicated to addressing the issue of problem gambling within New York State. The vision of the PGRC is the positive transformation of lives harmed by problem gambling. The PGRC focuses efforts on increasing public awareness of problem gambling; connecting clients with treatment, recovery and support services; working with the gaming industry to promote responsible gambling; and promoting healthy lifestyles which foster freedom from problem gambling. If you or someone you know needs help with a gambling problem, please call 716-833-4274 or email [email protected] for confidential assistance.