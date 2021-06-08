Mark Farner's American Band to replace Vince Neil in concert June 18 at Batavia Downs

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that due to circumstances beyond their control, the concert on June 18 will not feature Vince Neil. Batavia Downs hopes to welcome Neil in concert next summer.

On June 18th, Mark Farner’s American Band will perform at the Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.

Legendary all-American frontman and guitarist Farner was the engine that pulled his band down the tracks to the top of the charts. Known for performing such hits as "I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “We’re An American Band,” a recut of “The Loco-Motion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful," Mark has been delighting audiences for more than 40 years.

Please note that tickets purchased for the Vince Neil concert will still be honored on June 18. Those wishing for a refund may do so through their point of purchase. Info can be found inside of your ticket confirmation email. Tickets purchased at the Lucky Treasures gift shop may be refunded during normal gift shop hours.

Tickets are available for Mark Farner’s American Band right now on BataviaConcerts.com