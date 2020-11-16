Mark Your Calendar: Crossroads House to hold pop-up garage sale Nov. 27 and 28

Press release:

Mark your calendars and be sure to stop by Crossroads House on Black Friday and Saturday! We will be having a “Pop-Up” sale on Friday, Nov 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov 28th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our garage at 11 Liberty St. in Batavia is bursting at the seams with beautiful Christmas decorations, vintage glassware, collectibles and many other treasures.

Our “Comfort Foods” cookbook will also be available for purchase ($14). This is a hardbound collection of more than 200 recipes including one for a spaghetti sandwich! (Did you ever have one of those when you were growing up?)

We would like to thank the community for coming out to support our mission of comfort care by attending our fundraisers, dropping off items from our “Wish List,” and by remembering Crossroads House with memorial giving and monthly donations. We could not do what we do, without you!

Hoping to see you at our sale! Masks will be required.