June 25, 2021 - 2:15pm

Mark Your Calendar: Genesee Symphony Orchestra holds free concert in Austin Park highlighting 75th season

posted by Press Release in Genesee Symphony Orchestra, news, batavia, music.

Press release:

Genesee Symphony Orchestra Reveal Event

Music Director S. Shade Zajac reveals the orchestra's 75th Anniversary Season -- Get to know YOUR orchestra!

  • GSO Concert
  • Upcoming Season Information for the 75th Anniversary Celebration
  • T-shirts for sale with orchestra logo
  • Food trucks for refreshments

WHEN?  4 p.m. Saturday, July 17

WHERE?  Austin Park, 15 Jefferson Ave., City of Batavia

Bring a chair, relax and enjoy the evening celebrating YOUR community orchestra!

