June 25, 2021 - 2:15pm
Mark Your Calendar: Genesee Symphony Orchestra holds free concert in Austin Park highlighting 75th season
Genesee Symphony Orchestra Reveal Event
Music Director S. Shade Zajac reveals the orchestra's 75th Anniversary Season -- Get to know YOUR orchestra!
- GSO Concert
- Upcoming Season Information for the 75th Anniversary Celebration
- T-shirts for sale with orchestra logo
- Food trucks for refreshments
WHEN? 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17
WHERE? Austin Park, 15 Jefferson Ave., City of Batavia
Bring a chair, relax and enjoy the evening celebrating YOUR community orchestra!
