Mark Your Calendar: Genesee Symphony Orchestra holds free concert in Austin Park highlighting 75th season

Press release:

Genesee Symphony Orchestra Reveal Event

Music Director S. Shade Zajac reveals the orchestra's 75th Anniversary Season -- Get to know YOUR orchestra!

GSO Concert

Upcoming Season Information for the 75th Anniversary Celebration

T-shirts for sale with orchestra logo

Food trucks for refreshments

WHEN? 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17

WHERE? Austin Park, 15 Jefferson Ave., City of Batavia

Bring a chair, relax and enjoy the evening celebrating YOUR community orchestra!