Mark Your Calendar: PCD Kiwanis Club's 14th annual Car Cruise and Fall Festival is Sept. 19

Submitted photos and press release:

The Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club's 14th Annual Car Cruise and Fall Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pembroke Town Park (next to Pembroke High School, Route 77). Cars/trucks/motorcycles are all welcome.

Preregistration is $10 per vehicle prior to Sept. 12 or $15 the day of the event. Our goal is to have the majority of the vehicles preregistered.

An advantage of preregistering are that you are guaranteed one of our unique dash plaques for the first 100 cars registered.

There are trophy classes, goody bags and great music, food and raffles.

There will be a HUGE basket raffle for Crossroads House, and free train rides on the Trackless Train.

There will be the third annual Free Kids Car Cruise from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for kids 8 years old and younger.

Connect Life will be also conduct a blood drive. It's not too early to preregister for the blood drive at connectlife.org.

Craft, business and food vendors are welcome. Fee is $25 for 10' x 10' space and $100 for food vendors.

For registrations and applications, please go to www.pcdkiwanis.com

For car questions, please contact John at (716) 937-9918.

Vendors, please contact Penny at (585) 356-3413.

Questions, please email [email protected].

This event takes place rain or shine. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Activities subject to change.