Mark Your Calendars: Crossroads House annual Garage Sale is July 28 to 31

Crossroads House volunteers are moving full steam ahead as they prepare for their annual Garage Sale at 11 Liberty St. in Batavia.

Donations of items are being accepted on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale will be on Thursday, July 29th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, July 30th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, July 31st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be a presale on Wednesday, July 28th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Admission for the presale is $5 per person aged 16 years or older.

We have a wide variety of new, next to new, and vintage treasures for your shopping enjoyment, and all items are priced to sell!

For more information on donations to our sale, please call Jackie at (585) 734-0125. (No early birds, please.)