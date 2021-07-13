Mark Your Calendars: Disability Pride Celebration Week is July 26-30

Western New York Independent Living Inc. (WNYIL), and several other disability services providers, are inviting all our friends to join us for our annual Disability Pride Celebration, a weeklong virtual series of activities from July 26th to 30th.

It celebrates the 31st anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990. It was signed into law by then President George Herbert Walker Bush and discrimination against people with disabilities became illegal.

Highlights of the week will include: the history of the disability rights movement; features on disability rights today; youth with disabilities-focused content; as well as entertainment throughout the week.

Activities will be featured on the Disability Pride Facebook page, as well as WNYIL’s YouTube page.

Sponsors of the event include: The Independent Consumer Advocate Network (ICAN), National Grid, Independent Health, and People Inc.

Other community partners assisting in the week’s events include: the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities, Deaf Access Services, People Inc., theCantalician Center for Learning, and WNY Adaptive Water Sports.

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.