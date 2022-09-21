Martha Bailey named LeRoyan of the Year

Press Release:

Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, Le Roy, would like to announce with great pride and pleasure Martha Bailey as its selection for the 2021 “LeRoyan of the Year Award."

The “LeRoyan of the Year” is to recognize people who demonstrate the following qualifications and attributes:

The man, woman or child who exemplifies the true spirit of Americanism, its ideals, love of the flag and country, regardless of race, creed or color.

Good citizenship – by carrying out these principles, often beyond that expected of him or her.

Service to the community – signified by excellence in a life of purpose and accomplishment.

Martha has been a resident of Le Roy for the past 39 years along with her husband Russell.

She has two children Jaime (David Fetzer) and a son Christopher Bailey, along with seven grandchildren.

Martha is currently employed as an office manager by SmartDESIGN Architecture in Batavia, with past employment at WBTA Radio and Tompkins Insurance.

Martha is well known as the owner of Martha’s Smoke Shop, which was on Main St in LeRoy for many years.

Martha’s long list of volunteer work includes being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a Past member of the YWCA of Batavia, chairperson for the Le Roy Board of Assessment Review, Le Roy Business Council (where she chairs the annual golf tournament along with the Le Roy’s First Night (New Year's Eve).

Martha is very involved with the Le Roy Rotary, where she was past president, past assistant governor, Rotary Institute chairperson, past Milne board member, as well as a two-time Paul Harris recipient. She has chaired many Rotary functions as well as the implementation of Rent-A-Rotarian, REAL (Rotary Excited About Literature), RAMP (Rotary Assistance Music Program), Rotary backpack and Knights Closet.

As a Lifetime member of the Women of the Moose, she was a past winner of Moose of the Year, she is now the first woman elected to a three-year term on the Le Roy Moose board of trustees. She is the chairperson for many events that benefit many different organizations including, winter coats and accessories for the needs of Wolcott Street School students, Le Roy Jr. Sr High School’s Knights Closet, Crossroads House, The YWCA Safe House and various small club activities.

Martha is a MASTER ticket seller and a PRO at gathering door prizes for all of her events. If you see Martha coming get your wallet out its going you cost money (always for a great cause).

To honor Martha, the 53rd Annual LeRoyan of the Year Award Dinner will be held on Oct. 15. Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m., at the American Legion at 53 West Main St., Le Roy. A limited number of tickets will be available starting on Sept 23, 2022, at the American Legion Tue through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., or by calling Joan (585) 721-7801. The cost is $25.00 per ticket (check or cash only).