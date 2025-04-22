Mary Anne Graney Memorial scholarship applications are due Friday

Press Release:

Arc GLOW is accepting applications to the Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship until April 25.

Now in its 20th year, the Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship is presented to area high school seniors who plan to further their studies in human services, special education or related fields. The scholarship honors Mary Anne Graney, a special education teacher, who passed in 2004. The scholarship is funded by the Friends & Family 5K, scheduled this year for September 20 in Elba. Since 2006, 63 scholarships have been awarded to deserving local high school students. The scholarships will be presented to recipients at their upcoming school scholarship programs.

To download the application, visit ArcGLOW.org and click on News and Events. If you have any questions, contact Sandy Konfederath at 585-343-1123 ext. 1715 or SKonfederath@ArcGLOW.org.

Arc GLOW is a public, non-profit organization founded by parents and friends of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities serving Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties. For more information on Arc GLOW and its services, visit ArcGLOW.org.