Master Gardeners announce 2025 Garden Talk series: free workshops on gardening, tool tips

Press Release:

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for their monthly Garden Talk programs starting February 6, at noon. Master Gardener Denise K. will be our host for “Right Plant, Right Place.” Did you know that plants have preferences for the types of sites where they prefer to grow? Denise will discuss how soil influences your garden plants, as well as what other basic environmental factors influence plant growth. By understanding your site, you will be able to pick the right plants to match your growing conditions.

March 6 – “Adaptive Garden Tools” with Master Gardener Brandie W. Adaptive garden tools can help make gardening easier and more comfortable for people with physical limitations. Gardening should and can be a therapeutic and enjoyable activity for people of all abilities. Whether you have limited mobility, strength, perception, or dexterity, there are tools and methods available to help you be a successful gardener. Adaptive gardening tools not only enhance accessibility, but also empower individuals to create and maintain beautiful and thriving gardens. Learn more about which adaptive tools may benefit you and help you overcome barriers and experience the joys of gardening again.

April 3 – “Diagnostic Tips for Gardeners” with Master Gardener Jan B. What’s wrong with my plant? The art of plant disease diagnosis is a bit like being your own garden CSI. We’ll help you hone your Sherlock Holmes skills so that you can use your powers of observation and reasoning to identify plant disease problems. Is it fungal, bacterial, viral or not a disease at all? We’ll also cover some basic management techniques.

Future Garden Talks and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the CCE Genesee County website http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.

Garden Talk programs start at Noon and can be 30 to 60 minutes long, depending on the topic. This free series is open to all, but registration is required. You can attend in person at the CCE office (420 East Main Street, Batavia) or via Zoom.

Many of our Garden Talk programs are recorded and posted to our CCE Genesee YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXK_W80PkoUBj-HBm8OFMA/videos .

To attend in person please contact Elizabeth at 585-343-3040 x101 or emk268@cornell.edu. To register for a Zoom link, visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. A Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event.

