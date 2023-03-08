Master Gardeners announce 'Catch the Gardening Bug' spring program

Press release:

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners as we “Catch the Gardening Bug.” We will be offering three gardening themed programs this spring. All classes will be held from 6 to 8 pm at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension office. If you are looking for garden inspiration and know-how to apply to your own garden, check out these classes.

March 30 – “Create a Habitat in Your Yard”

Natural habitat in this country, and the world, is disappearing at a rapid rate. Wildlife doesn’t just randomly appear in a given area. It is there because of favorable habitat. The right conditions will invite a host of birds, butterflies, and other species to your yard. If you want to discover how to make your yard more valuable to bees, butterflies, birds, and beneficial insects this program is for you. Join us as we have a conversation about things you can do to make your yard more valuable to your wild neighbors. Change starts in your backyard!

April 10 - “Succulents!”

This two-part program will explore the popular family of succulents. First, we will get some succulent basics, starting with “What are they?” We’ll cover how to grow them and also how to propagate them. Did you know that some can only be grown inside while others are perfectly happy and hardy in the garden? They have such interesting shapes, textures and colors who can resist them. After a short break, we’ll have a demonstration on how to put together your own succulent dish garden and how to use them in containers.

April 25 - “Wonderful Sunflowers”

Sunflowers are a bright and cheerful addition to any garden. They are easy to grow from seed in almost any type of soil and can be sown in succession for a season full of colorful blooms. Sunflowers can be grown for cut flowers, a colorful garden display or even for edible seed; for you or the birds. Whether you want short, medium, or tall; yellow, burgundy, or orange, there’s a sunflower for you. Join us to explore the wonderful world of sunflowers!

Classes will be held from 6 to 8 pm at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension, 420 East Main Street, Batavia. The cost is $10 per person, per class. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited. Stop by the CCE office to pay by cash or check; or fill out the registration form and mail in your check. The registration form can be found at our website: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. Questions? Contact Jan at 585-343-3040, ext. 132.