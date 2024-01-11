Master Gardeners begin free monthly 'garden talk' series

Press Release:

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for their monthly Garden Talk programs starting Feb. 1, at Noon. Master Gardener Denise K. will be our presenter for “Gardening in a Warming World.” Denise will discuss the whole landscape approach to gardening. You will learn techniques on how to better prepare and help your garden flourish. We'll also cover some Integrated Pest Management (IPM) information.

March 7 - Let’s “Travel to the Canary Islands” with Master Gardener Kathie W. Ever wonder what it would be like to garden in a place where there is no level ground? Or on a volcano? Take an armchair trip with us as we travel to Funchal, a volcanic island off Portugal, and Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands. Learn about gardening on volcanic islands. Explore someplace new!

April 4 - “Bluebirds!” with Master Gardener Chee L. Everybody loves bluebirds, that’s why they’re the official bird of New York State. If you are new to bluebirding, this program will cover everything you need to know to attract them to your property. If you’re an old pro this will help refresh your memory of why you love them!

May 2 - “Hardscape in the Garden” with Master Gardener Roberta T. Not every part of a garden has to have plants. Hardscape is any of the non-living elements in your landscape design. We’ll give you some ideas on how you can easily add stone elements to your landscape.

June 6 - Master Gardener Maud C. will do a demonstration on “How to Create a Terrarium.” Always popular, they are sometimes referred to as “gardens under glass.” Whether you would like to create a theme-based garden or just a plant jungle, the principles are the same. Maud will walk you through the steps so you can build your own and also give you tips to keep your terrarium looking spectacular.

Garden Talk programs start at Noon and can be 30 to 60 minutes long, depending on the topic. This free series is open to all, but registration is required. You can attend in person at the CCE office (420 East Main Street, Batavia) or via Zoom.

To register for a Zoom link, visit our Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. A Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event.

To attend in person please contact Laura at 585-343-3040 x101 or leg224@cornell.edu. Upcoming Master Gardener events will also be posted on the CCE Genesee County website. Garden Talk programs are recorded and posted to our CCE Genesee YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXK_W80PkoUBj-HBm8OFMA/videos.