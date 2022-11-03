Master Gardeners collecting new books for Toys for Tots Literacy Program

Press release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners are excited to announce that we will be collecting NEW, unwrapped BOOKS for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. Collecting new books is a goal of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.

Books enhance a child’s ability to read and to communicate effectively. The books that are collected will go to children and youth ages preschool through high school. A gift of a new book delivers a message of hope and instills self-confidence to children in need.

You can drop off books at the Genesee County Cooperative Extension office, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will have a collection bin set up near the reception area. Donations of new books can be made at the CCE office through Dec. 5.

The Genesee County Master Gardeners thank you in advance for your support.