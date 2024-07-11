Master Gardeners get into the weeds for first Garden Talk

Press Release:

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for their monthly Garden Talk programs. After a break in July, we start back up on August 8 with “What are Weeds Good For?” Gardeners try to remove or eliminate weeds, to allow their own choices in the garden to thrive. Surprisingly, weeds serve many useful functions, including being used for food, herbal remedies, removing toxins, preventing erosion, and even indicating soil types. Join Master Gardener Kate to learn some of the fascinating aspects of the weeds we find in our landscapes.

September 5 brings “Flower Arranging 101: The Basics of Bouquet Making.” Floral design is a rewarding and fun way to be creative with flowers from your garden. Join Master Gardener Brandie as she goes over the basics of creating a fresh garden bouquet. She will cover some design basics as well as several tips and tricks that will have you making flower arrangements like a pro! (Demonstration only.)

October 3 “Pick your Poison (Part 2).” Poisonous plants have been utilized throughout history with murderous intent. They are also a favorite tool of murder mystery writers. Join Master Gardener Connie as she explores three plant derived poisons - Strychnine, Ricin and Digitalis, and their impact in history and literature. (This is a follow up from the October 2023 Garden Talk.)

We end the year with Master Gardener Brenda on November 7 as she takes a look back at some fantastic gardens spotted on the annual Buffalo Garden Walk. Take an armchair tour of some of the spectacular, colorful gardens that make the Buffalo Garden Walk so popular. If you’ve never been, here’s a chance to get a glimpse of the show. Garden tours are a great way to get ideas for your own garden. It’s never too early to start planning for spring!

Garden Talk programs start at Noon and can be 30 to 60 minutes long, depending on the topic. This free series is open to all, but registration is required. You can attend in person at the CCE office (420 East Main Street, Batavia) or via Zoom.

To register for a Zoom link, visit our Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events. A Zoom link will be sent to your email with your personal link to the event. To attend in person please contact Laura at 585-343-3040 x101 or leg224@cornell.edu. Garden Talk programs are usually recorded and posted to our CCE Genesee YouTube page.