Master Gardeners launch book drive for Salvation Army's Christmas Angel Tree program

Press Release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners are collecting NEW, unwrapped BOOKS for youth, ages infant to 18 years old. The books will be donated to the Batavia Salvation Army for their annual Christmas Angel Tree program.

The gift of a new book delivers a message of hope and instills self-confidence in children. Books enhance a child’s ability to read and communicate effectively.

The Batavia Salvation Army has requested the following needs for books:

Graphic Novels (Such as Dog Man, Cat Kid, Capt. Underpants, etc.)

Elementary age books

Early reader chapter books

Young adult fiction

Comic Books

You can drop books off at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension office (420 East Main St., Batavia), Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A collection bin has been set up near the reception area window. Donations of new books can be made through December 4.

The Genesee County Master Gardeners thank you in advance for your support.

Please contact Jan at 585-343-3040 x132 if you have questions.