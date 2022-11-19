Master Gardners announce gardening book sale

Press release:

The Genesee County Master Gardeners will be holding a book sale, from Nov. 21 through 23. The gently used gardening book sale will be held in the CCE Office board room at 420 East Main St, Batavia. Hours for the book sale are November 21st and 22nd from 11 am to 4 pm and November 23rd from 11 am to 3 pm.

We have a variety of gently used gardening books on a wide range of topics, including houseplants, container gardens, perennials, herbs, vegetables, trees, shrubs, general gardening, ponds, wildflowers, garden-related crafts, garden decor and the history of gardening. You might even find some vintage garden books.

Please bring your own bags to take your treasures home. Stock up for some winter reading or look for some great gifts for that gardener on your list.

The Master Gardeners are also collecting NEW, unwrapped books for the Toys for Tots Literacy program. Consider donating a new book for youth ages preschool up to 18. Books can be dropped off until Dec. 5. Books enhance a child’s ability to read and to communicate effectively. A gift of a new book delivers a message of hope and instills self-confidence to children in need.

The Genesee County Master Gardeners thank you in advance for your support.