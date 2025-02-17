'Masterpiece Unfolding' at GCC's 44th annual fashion show brings art to life on the runway

Press Release:

Genesee Community College's (GCC's) Fashion Business Program is proud to unveil the theme for its highly anticipated 44th Annual Fashion Show: "Masterpiece Unfolding." The show will take place on Saturday, May 3, at 5 p.m. in the Richard C. Call Arena, promising an unforgettable evening where fashion and fine art converge.

Throughout history, art has been a driving force of inspiration, shaping culture, design, and personal expression. "Masterpiece Unfolding" will bring these artistic influences to life on the runway, showcasing designs that pay homage to artistic movements throughout history.

"Fashion, like art, tells a story," said Laura Taylor, Associate Professor of Fashion Business and Merchandising. "This year, our students will translate the essence of legendary artistic styles into wearable masterpieces, celebrating the creative evolution that continues to inspire designers today."

Attendees can expect an immersive experience where fashion becomes a canvas, and each design serves as a tribute to the artists of the past and present. Through fabric, texture, and design, "Masterpiece Unfolding" will transform the runway into a gallery of living art.

Join us on Saturday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Richard C. Call Arena for a night where fashion meets fine art in a breathtaking celebration of creativity.

For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, please email fashionshow@genesee.edu or visit gccfashionshow.com.

For more information, contact Vice President of Development, Admissions and External Affairs, Justin Johnston, at 585-345-6809 or via email at jmjohnston@genesee.edu.