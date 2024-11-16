Matt Gray named Leadership Genesee 2024 Outstanding Alumnus

Press Release:

Nominator Tim Hens LG ’01 said, “Almost everyone around knows Matt Gray, he is an entrepreneur, family man and all-around supporter of life in Genesee County. They also know how much he has done for Genesee County, and I’m thrilled he has been named Leadership Genesee 2024 Outstanding Alumnus.”

Matt was very active with Leadership Genesee right after his graduation, participating in many design teams and activities, but has dialed back in recent years. Leadership Genesee was his first experience with defining Servant Leadership. He entered the class of 2011 looking for learning and networking opportunities and graduated from the program with a deeper understanding of himself, his family and friends and most certainly, the community around him.

Matt shared, “Leadership Genesee was the first place that he realized we have an obligation and opportunity to positively affect the lives of those around us, to serve others.”

He believes we have a unique opportunity for our individual efforts to have a great impact on our surroundings. Small efforts can have big gains in a small community. Joining others with the same vision and goals is rewarding and fun.

He has not lost his passion for LG as he continually supports and donates to the organization through his many community ventures. While Matt has not been as directly involved with Leadership Genesee lately, it is only because he is engaged in every other organization that you can imagine. He spends his entire time making life better for the residents of Batavia and Genesee County.

Leadership Genesee is networking gone wild. Matt shares, “Most all the experiences that I have had in my professional life since graduating, can be traced back one way or another to LG. Connections are. made, conversations are had, and opportunities open.”

LG Director Peggy Marone shared, “I am over the moon happy for Matty. His involvement in Leadership Genesee as an organization helped map our future. His leadership and visionary thinking have improved our community in hundreds of ways, and he puts his ideas into positive collaborative action. After his conversations with Jonathan Mager LG ’12, the idea of Eli Fish Brewing Company was born.”

Matt Gray

Photo by Laurie Pfaff LG ‘09.

Matt’s community involvement includes being Vice-Chair of the Genesee County Economic Development Center Board of Directors, Leadership Committee for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show, City of Batavia Planning and Development Committee member, City of Batavia Community Garden Board President, and Genesee Amateur Hockey Association.

One of his greatest passions is economic development. Matt walks the walk in this area running several successful restaurants including Alex’s Place, Eli Fish Brewing Co., Matty’s Pizza, and revitalizing the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena as General Manager.

Matt is making Genesee County so much better in so many ways as Leadership Genesee provided him with opportunities to learn about the inner workings of government, industry, and charitable organizations in our county as well as friendships that will last a lifetime.

“If you like being challenged and are willing to be open-minded and engaged, Leadership Genesee is for you” Matt said.

Additional community involvement includes: GCEDC Employment and Compensation Committee – Chair; Genesee County Funding Corporation – Vice Chair; Batavia Development Corporation Loan Committee; Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Place Branding Committee; GCEDC Housing Committee; BDC Housing Committee; City of Batavia Opportunity Area Committee; City of Batavia Zoning Update Committee; Batavia Ramparts Hockey Coach; Batavia Ramparts Coaching Committee.

Past involvements include GCEDC Audit & Finance Committee; City of Batavia Planning & Development Committee; City of Batavia Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee; City of Batavia Comprehensive Plan Committee; Vice Chair; Leadership Genesee Steering & Curriculum Committees.

Matt and his wife, Jen Gray LG ’15 live in Batavia with their two children: Leo 17 and Lilly 15.