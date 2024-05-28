Mattel donates four cases of Hot Wheels cars to local law enforcement in honor of Sgt. Sanfratello

Press release:

Genesee County Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello passed away in the line of duty on March 10, 2024. While he will be remembered for his many contributions to the Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee County community, everyone may not be aware that he was also known for his love of Hot Wheels die-cast cars.

Shortly after Sergeant Sanfratello’s passing, retired Emergency Services Dispatcher Lynn Riccobono wanted to do something to honor Tommy. Riccobono, who worked her entire career at the Sheriff’s Office with Sergeant Sanfratello, knew that he kept Hot Wheels cars in his office drawer and would give them to children who came into the Sheriff’s Office. Riccobono reached out to Mattel, Inc. (the manufacturer of the Hot Wheels cars) and told them Sergeant Sanfratello’s story. Mattel, Inc. responded by graciously shipping four cases of Hot Wheels cars along with their condolences for the loss of Sergeant Sanfratello.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is sharing this donation with other Genesee County police agencies, Genesee Justice, and the Justice for Children Advocacy Center to distribute the cars to children they interact with in Sergeant Sanfratello’s honor.