'May Day' protest scheduled for Thursday at City Hall in Batavia

Press Release

Organizers have announced this week that nearly 100,000 workers, immigrants, students, and families are expected to rally in nearly 1,300 events in more than 1,000 cities nationally, according to a Mobilize on May Day press release.

An event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at City Hall in downtown Batavia.

"States like Iowa have nearly 90 actions statewide, with actions happening in all 50 states, commonwealths, and internationally," organizers said. "The protests are a direct response to the 'Billionaire Agenda' and are a demand for a country that invests in working families — not billionaire profits."

Workers in certain cities, like the Oakland teachers, have authorized one day strikes to challenge cuts and participate in the national day of action, the release stated. On the 100th day of the Trump Administration, families nationwide are already facing cuts to Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, and education — while billionaires reap massive tax breaks and record profits. May Day 2025 will unite working people across race, immigration status, and geography to demand:

An end to the billionaire takeover and government corruption;

Full funding for public schools, healthcare, and housing;

Protection and expansion of Medicaid, Social Security, and other essential programs;

A halt to attacks on immigrants, Black, Indigenous, trans, and other targeted communities;

Strong union protections, fair wages, and dignity for all workers.

A commitment to nonviolent action is a core principle of all May Day events, the release stated. All hosts and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who may disagree.

A full list of May Day events nationwide is available at https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/.